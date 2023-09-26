Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Sells $347,455.64 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brady Stock Down 2.2 %

Brady stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 93,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brady

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

