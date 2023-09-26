BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 13th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

BRSP opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.