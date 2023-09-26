BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. BRP has a 12-month low of C$80.87 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 13.4940867 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOO. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.42.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

