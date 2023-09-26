Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCO. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

CCO traded down C$1.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.36.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.2637547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

