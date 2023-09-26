Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$8.75

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 44.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3303362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
