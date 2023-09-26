Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 16th

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

TSE:CNE opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.25. The firm has a market cap of C$379.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.11.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.26 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 58.07% and a return on equity of 72.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

