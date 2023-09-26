Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 98,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$23.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.