Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.