Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.38.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
