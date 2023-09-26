Casper (CSPR) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $359.14 million and $2.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,039,595,986 coins and its circulating supply is 11,345,693,249 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,037,573,054 with 11,343,786,909 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03242648 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,010,110.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

