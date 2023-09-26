Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 718,386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,051,000 after purchasing an additional 620,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 339,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,650. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

