Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 22,277,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,581,311. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

