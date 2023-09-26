CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0370 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,268.14 or 1.00012565 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03718347 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $781,209.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

