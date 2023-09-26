Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Centuria Office REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Office REIT
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.