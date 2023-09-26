Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

About Centuria Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.