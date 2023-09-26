CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 13th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

CESDF stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

