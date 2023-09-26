Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 13th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 169.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 681,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,918 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $2,920,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 172.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REFI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on REFI

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.