Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 13th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REFI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
