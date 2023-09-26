Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

