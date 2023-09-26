Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading Down 1.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 95,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 152,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

