Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Sells $420,450.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,467.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 97,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $28.34.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
