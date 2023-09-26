Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 3,548,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,691,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

