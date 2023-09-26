Cosmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.32 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00026544 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $48.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 366,483,257 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

