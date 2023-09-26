Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Tops $14.94 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $35.72 million and $14.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005423 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 265,502,635 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

