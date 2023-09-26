CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 704,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,307. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

