Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

CW stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.23 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

