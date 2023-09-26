Decred Market Cap Reaches $208.63 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.44 or 0.00051429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $208.63 million and approximately $965,907.59 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00147889 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,519,373 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

