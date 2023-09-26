DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.80

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00149641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00051229 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003787 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

