Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DE traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.95. 812,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $332.34 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.