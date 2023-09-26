Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 17% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $531,032.89 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02155888 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $410,700.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars.

