Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWVYF. HSBC downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

