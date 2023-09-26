Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,240 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($29.19) to GBX 2,305 ($28.15) in a report on Monday, June 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burberry Group
Burberry Group Stock Performance
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.