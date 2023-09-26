Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 8,696,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

