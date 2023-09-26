Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 161,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 269,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

