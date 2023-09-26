Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,395 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,041 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 880,762 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 159,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

