Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 387.5% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 238,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $839,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

