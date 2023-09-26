Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.80. 99,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBS. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $404,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 222.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 113,174 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

