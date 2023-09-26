Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 13th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

