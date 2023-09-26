Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Duke Royalty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 33.53 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a current ratio of 43.19 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

