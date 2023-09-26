EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $320,522.50

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00243685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

