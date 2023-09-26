Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,862. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

