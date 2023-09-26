Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 66,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 34,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,027,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 83,775 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

