Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 66,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 34,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.