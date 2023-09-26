Eli Samaha Purchases 7,553 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $160,878.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,659,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,357,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,491. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.