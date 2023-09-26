Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 483,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,393. The company has a market cap of $587.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
