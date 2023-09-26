Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 483,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,393. The company has a market cap of $587.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,280,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Further Reading

