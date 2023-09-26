Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,755. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $365.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQBK. Stephens lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $236,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $87,100. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.