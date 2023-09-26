ESAB Co. (ESAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

