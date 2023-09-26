Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 2.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 153.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.
ESS stock opened at $216.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $249.66. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81.
ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
