Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.46 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,584.18 or 0.06059151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $190.47 billion and approximately $3.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002383 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,232,366 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

