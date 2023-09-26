Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of EXETF stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.
Extendicare Company Profile
