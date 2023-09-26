Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

