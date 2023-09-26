FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $262.80. 846,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,631. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.76.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

