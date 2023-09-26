Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $172.62 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,909,125 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

