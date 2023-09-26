Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 621,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 269,711 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.