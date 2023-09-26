Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 621,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 269,711 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $52.20.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.