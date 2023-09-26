Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 621,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 269,711 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

