Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $286.16. 383,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,646. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

